Official Trailer for '16 Bars' Doc Film About a Music Program in Prison

"You gotta speak your truth, that's what's gunna free you." Lightyear Ent. has debuted an official trailer for an indie documentary titled 16 Bars, the latest from filmmaker Sam Bathrick. The film is about a prison music program to help prisoners find a better outlet for their anger. Inmates in a Virginia jail attempt to transcend the cycle of recidivism through an artistic collaboration behind bars with the Grammy-winning hip hop artist Todd "Speech" Thomas. "As the creative process unfolds, these incarcerated artists must confront the traumas of their past, and music becomes the key to unlocking a new chapter in their lives." There are a number of good prison program films, including the doc 45 Seconds of Laughter and the film The Mustang, so this isn't anything new. But it is a bit of a different angle (music) we haven't seen too often.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Sam Bathrick's documentary 16 Bars, direct from Vimeo:

16 Bars offers a rare glimpse at the human stories and songs locked away in our nation’s jails and prisons. The documentary follows a unique rehabilitation effort in a Virginia jail that encourages inmates to write and record original music. In the jail’s makeshift recording studio, four men collaborate to produce an album with Grammy-winner Todd "Speech" Thomas of Arrested Development. As the creative process unfolds, these incarcerated artists must confront the traumas of their past, and music becomes the key to unlocking a new chapter in their lives. 16 Bars is directed by American filmmaker Sam Bathrick, director of the film 200 Miles previously. This initially premiered at Doc NYC last year. Lightyear Ent will release 16 Bars in select theaters starting November 8th this fall. For more info, visit the official website. Interested?