Official Trailer for Action Film 'A Score to Settle' Starring Nicolas Cage

"What if you get killed first?" "At least I get to take a few of them down with me…" Ready for more Cage madness? RLJE Films has debuted an official trailer for an indie action drama titled A Score to Settle, the latest from filmmaker Shawn Ku (Beautiful Boy). Nicolas Cage stars in this in another crazy indie role to go with all of his other crazy indie flicks recently. Cage plays an ex-enforcer for a local crime syndicate who has vowed to enact retribution on his mob bosses after 22 years of wrongful imprisonment. The only thing diverting his violent plans is a new found relationship to his beloved son. The full cast includes Benjamin Bratt, Noah Le Gros, Mohamed Karim, Karolina Wydra, & Ian Tracey. I'm not even sure just how much action this will have, but it definitely does look like it has the perfect amount of rage for Cage to rock.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Shawn Ku's A Score to Settle, from RLJE's YouTube:

Diagnosed with a fatal condition, Frankie Carver (Nicolas Cage) is released from prison after serving 19 years of hard time. With only a short time left to live, Frankie must desperately try to make amends with the son he left behind while he plots a bloody course of revenge - tracking down his old gang to make them pay one by one. A Score to Settle, formerly known as Old Man while in production, is directed by American choreographer / filmmaker Shawn Ku, making his second feature film after first making Beautiful Boy previously, as well as the TV series "Sequestered". The screenplay is written by John Newman. This hasn't premiered at any film festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. RLJE Films will debut Ku's A Score to Settle in select theaters + on VOD starting August 2nd this summer. Who's interested in watching this? Anyone?