Official Trailer for Alex Lykos' Amusing Rom-Com 'Me & My Left Brain'

"I don't subscribe to the modern day transient attitude towards relationships." How dating has changed. Panoramic Pictures has debuted an official trailer for an indie romantic comedy from Australia titled Me & My Left Brain, the second feature film made by filmmaker Alex Lykos (creator of Alex & Eve previously). Described as a "Woody Allen style rom-com", the film imagines the "inner critic" (the "left brain" hence the title) of a middle aged man as another man who constantly confronts him in his daily life. Alex Lykos stars as Arthur, and Malcolm Kennard plays his left brain, with a cast including Chantelle Barry, Natalia Ladyko, Rachael Beck, Simon McLachlan, and Laura Dundovic. This looks somewhat amusing, with a few funny lines, worth a look if you're interested. With an all-jazz score by Cezary Skubiszewski. Have fun.

Here's the official Australian trailer (+ poster) for Alex Lykos' Me & My Left Brain, from YouTube:

What happens when you are in love with someone, you don't know how they feel about you, you have a job interview in the morning…and you cannot sleep? The conventional romantic-comedy is flipped on its head with the comical physical representation of Arthur’s inner-critic in what is the first ever Australian film with an all-jazz score by award-winning composer Cezary Skubiszewski (Red Dog, The Sapphires, Two Hands). Me & My Left Brain is both written and directed by Australian indie filmmaker Alex Lykos, making his second film after Alex & Eve previously. This hasn't premiered at any film festivals or elsewhere. Panoramic Pics will release Lykos' Me & My Left Brain in Australian cinemas starting May 16th coming up. No other international releases have been confirmed. For more info, visit the film's official website. Anyone?