Official Trailer for 'American Heretics: The Politics of the Gospel' Doc

"The Bible is a moving target." Abramorama has debuted the official trailer for a new documentary titled American Heretics: The Politics of the Gospel, which looks like an inspiring watch despite the sound of it from that title. The doc film takes audiences right into the buckle of Bible belt where a group of defiant ministers, congregations, and community leaders are challenging deeply rooted fundamentalist Christian doctrine in favor of a Gospel of Inclusion. Labeled as "heretics" for their beliefs and actions, they refuse to wield their faith as a sword sharpened by literal interpretations of the Bible. Especially those fundamentalist dangerous Christian interpretations that continue to justify nationalism and hack away at landmark civil rights protections for women, minorities, immigrants, and LGBTQ communities. This seems like a sincere doc about good people fighting to make a real difference in society today, while still maintaining their faith.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Jeanine Isabel Butler's doc American Heretics, from Facebook:

American Heretics (2019) In the heartland, messages of love and kindness are embraced when they come from the pulpit, but not politicians. Why? American Heretics screens in select theaters beginning July 12. americanhereticsthefilm.com Posted by American Heretics on Wednesday, July 3, 2019

The feature documentary American Heretics: The Politics of the Gospel offers a poignant glimpse into the deeply-entwined, polarizing, and often misunderstood history of religion, race and politics as seen through the point-of-view of a courageous group of Oklahomans working to bridge the divide within their communities. Leading historical, religious and constitutional experts also bring compelling perspective on how the conservative Christian agenda emerged over the last 30 years to become a powerful and divisive force in today's political landscape. American Heretics is directed by American producer / filmmaker Jeanine Isabel Butler, a veteran of non-fiction TV work and the documentaries Understanding: Viruses and Documenting the Face of America: Roy Stryker & the FSA Photographers previously. Abramorama will release this American Heretics: The Politics of the Gospel doc in select US theaters starting on July 12th coming up soon this summer. For more info, visit the film's official website. Anyone interested in this doc?