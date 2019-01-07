Official Trailer for Appalachian Trail Mystery Thriller Indie Film 'Still'

"Vows weren't meant for this. What we're doing - this ain't natural." The Orchard has released an official trailer for an indie drama titled simply Still, a shortened version of the original title Moon Shine Still. This premiered at the Atlanta Film and Video Festival last year, the feature directorial debut of filmmaker Takashi Doscher, born in Atlanta, GA. The indie film is about a young hiker who stumbles onto an isolated farm after losing her way on the Appalachian Trail. She's taken in by a strange yet beautiful couple trying to protect a secret deep in the mountains. That's a bit vague, but still intriguing. The small cast includes Lydia Wilson, Nick Blood, and Madeline Brewer. This looks very suspenseful and eerie, but a bit unrefined.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Takashi Doscher's Still, direct from YouTube:

When a young female hiker (Lydia Wilson) stumbles onto an isolated farm after losing her way on the Appalachian Trail, she is taken in by a strange couple desperate to protect a secret deep in the mountains. Still, also known as Moon Shine Still, is written and directed by American filmmaker Takashi Doscher, making his feature directorial debut after directing a number of award winning short films previously. This premiered at the Atlanta Film and Video Festival last year. The Orchard will release Doscher's Still direct-to-VOD starting on January 8th this month. It's available very soon, if anyone is curious. Your thoughts?