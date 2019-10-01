Official Trailer for Award-Winning Short Doc 'Ghosts of Sugar Land'

"This is not just paranoia." Netflix has debuted an official trailer for an indie documentary titled Ghosts of Sugar Land, a 21-minute short doc that premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. Made by filmmaker Bassam Tariq, of the docs These Birds Walk and 11/8/16 previously. Ghosts of Sugar Land is about a group of suburban Muslims who attempt to reconcile the disappearance of a close friend and must learn to live with the consequences of his choices. Winner of a Short Film Jury Award for Non-Fiction at Sundance, the film "stirringly traces the guilt, fear, and sadness of these men as they try to piece together what happened to their friend." The way everyone has to cover up their faces in this is frightening and really worrying - not just a compelling creative choice, but it says so much. But the twist at the end is a whammy.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Bassam Tariq's doc Ghosts of Sugar Land, direct from YouTube:

Ghosts of Sugar Land follows a group of Muslim Americans in the suburbs of Houston, Texas as they trace the disappearance of 'Mark,' a friend who is suspected of joining ISIS. A social misfit throughout his teens, 'Mark' converted to Islam before entering college. But his beliefs took an increasingly worrisome turn when he began alienating his friends and leaving cryptic notes on social media before he disappeared altogether. Ghosts of Sugar Land is directed by doc filmmaker Bassam Tariq, director of the feature docs These Birds Walk and 11/8/16 previously. It first premiered at the Sundance Film Festival this year, where it won the Jury Award. Netflix will debut Ghosts of Sugar Land streaming exclusively starting October 16th.