Official Trailer for Battle of Britain RAF Pilots Film 'Mission of Honor'

"Get 303 up, now!" Cinedigm has released an official trailer for an indie action thriller film titled Mission of Honor, about a group of brave, determined Polish pilots in the RAF during World War II. The film was originally titled just Hurricane, but has been retitled for its US release. Mission of Honor is the story of Squadron 303, a group of heroic pilots who fought in the skies over England in the Battle of Britain. The squadron consisted of Polish pilots, many of whom were veterans of the air battles involved in Germany's invasion of Poland. Equipped with nothing more than obsolete RAF planes and secondhand uniforms, they flew for all of those who had become casualties in one tyrant's quest for power. The film stars Iwan Rheon, Milo Gibson, Stefanie Martini, Krystof Hádek, Marcin Dorocinski, Manuel Klein, and Raphael Desprez. This looks exactly as it sounds, if anyone is up for another intense film about heroic WWII pilots.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for David Blair's Mission of Honor, direct from YouTube:

Based on a true story, the film follows Jan Zumbach (Iwan Rheon) and the brave pilots of Squadron 303, a group of fighter pilots enlisted by British Royal Airforce after a war-torn Europe has been ransacked by German Nazis. John Kent ‘Kentowski’ (Milo Gibson) has his work cut out for him when he’s handed the angry, defeated, and often maligned squadron to command. Squadron 303 works through language barriers, cultural differences, grief and PTSD to become one of the greatest secret weapons in the Battle of Britain. Mission of Honor, formerly known as Hurricane, is directed by BAFTA winning English filmmaker David Blair, director of the films Tabloid, Mystics, Best Laid Plans, Bert & Dickie, The Messenger, and Away previously, as well as numerous TV series and other work. The screenplay is written by Robert Ryan & Alastair Galbraith. This played at the Gdynia Film Festival in Poland last year. Cinedigm will release Blair's Mission of Honor in select theaters + on VOD starting March 15th this month. Anyone interested in this?