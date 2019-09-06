Official Trailer for Bertrand Bonello's 'Zombi Child' Set in Haiti & Paris

"Can voodoo help me live?" Get a look at an official trailer for Zombi Child, the latest by French filmmaker Bertrand Bonello (House of Tolerance, Saint Laurent, Nocturama). It first premiered in the Directors' Fortnight section at the Cannes Film Festival, and will play at the New York Film Festival. Bonello moves fluidly between 1962 Haiti, where a young man named Clairvius Narcisse (Mackenson Bijou), made into a zombie by his brother, ends up working as a slave in the sugar cane fields, and a girls' boarding school in Paris, where a white teen girl (Louise Labèque) befriends Clairvius' descendant (Wislanda Louimat), who was orphaned in the 2010 Haiti earthquake. These two disparate strands ultimately come together in a film that "evokes Jacques Tourneur more than George Romero, and feverishly dissolves boundaries of time and space as it questions colonialist mythmaking." Also with Katiana Milfort & Adilé David. See below.

Here's the official festival trailer (+ poster) for Bertrand Bonello's Zombi Child, from NYFF's YouTube:

Haiti, 1962. A man is brought back from the dead to work in the hell of sugar cane plantations. 55 years later, a Haitian teenager tells her friends her family secret - not suspecting that it will push one of them to commit the irreparable. Zombi Child is both written and directed by visionary French filmmaker Bertrand Bonello, director of many films including Something Organic, The Pornographer, Tiresia, On War, House of Tolerance, Saint Laurent, and Nocturama previously. This first premiered at the Cannes Film Festival in the Directors' Fortnight sidebar this year, and also played at the New Horizons Film Festival in Poland. It will next play at NYFF this fall. The film already opened in France during the summer. Film Movement will open Bonello's Zombi Child in select US theaters coming soon - stay tuned for exact release. Look intriguing?