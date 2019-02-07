First Trailer for Biopic Doc 'I Am Richard Pryor' About the Comedian

"It so moves an audience to find a performer who shares their vulnerability with you." Premium channel Paramount Network has debuted an official trailer for the documentary I Am Richard Pryor, the iconic comedian / performer who broke barriers and achieved massive success. "Pimps, poverty, racism — he took all that dark shit and made it light." The doc film explores and celebrates the life and career of the iconic comedian who lifted himself out of poverty to achieve worldwide fame and fortune. "Volatile yet vulnerable, crass but sensitive, streetwise and cocky, Pryor did not simply tell stories, he brought them to life and was considered a trailblazer for generations of comics to come. The film explores his unusually personal art that was a window into a vulnerable soul, as well as the endless struggle to extend dignity and equality to all."

Here's the official trailer for Jesse James Miller's doc I Am Richard Pryor, direct from YouTube:

Trailblazer, comic, icon. Richard Pryor always spoke his truth and opened the doors for countless comics and performers who came after him. I Am Richard Pryor is directed by Canadian filmmaker Jesse James Miller, of the docs On the Bag, Uganda Rising, The Good Son: The Life of Ray Boom Boom Mancini, and Chasing Evel: The Robbie Knievel Story previously; as well as a few feature films and TV projects including "The Roots of Fight". This doc hasn't premiered at any film festivals or otherwise. Paramount Network will release Jesse James Miller's I Am Richard Pryor streaming exclusively starting on March 15th coming up next month. For more info on Paramount Network's upcoming I Am doc series, visit Realscreen. Thoughts?