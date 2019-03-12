Official Trailer for Blockchain Cyber-Thriller 'Crypto' with Kurt Russell

"These people are dangerous!" "I warned you…" Lionsgate has just released an official trailer for a "cyber-thriller" set in the high stakes world of blockchain technology titled Crypto, from director John Stalberg Jr. (High School). It didn't take long for someone to make a film involving blockchain, it's the big technology buzzword right now and everyone wants in on it - so why not write a plot involving it. Crypto is about a Wall Street banker who connects a small-town art gallery to a global conspiracy, putting his own family in grave danger. Starring Beau Knapp as the banker, with Kurt Russell, Liam Hemsworth, Alexis Bledel, Vincent Kartheiser, Jill Hennessy, Malaya Rivera Drew, and Gabe Fazio. Surprise, surprise, this looks pretty awful. It's all bark and no bite, with such a contrived and unoriginal plot. Not looking any good.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for John Stalberg Jr.'s Crypto, direct from Lionsgate's YouTube:

Set in the high stakes world of blockchain technology, Beau Knapp plays a Wall Street banker named Martin who is thrust into a vast scheme involving money laundering, undercover FBI agents and the Russian mob, in this cyber-thriller. After a fallout with his bosses, Martin is sent to his hometown where it soon becomes evident his reassignment was anything but coincidental. Crypto is directed by American filmmaker John Stalberg Jr., his second feature film after making the comedy High School previously. The screenplay is by Carlyle Eubank and David Frigerio, from a story by Jeffrey Ingber. Produced by Jordan Beckerman, David Frigerio, and Jordan Yale Levine. This hasn't premiered at any film festivals or otherwise. Lionsgate will release Stalberg Jr.'s Crypto in select US theaters + on VOD starting April 12th this spring.