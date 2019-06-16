Official Trailer for B&W Fisherman Drama 'Bait' Shot on 16mm Film

"Losing your temper isn't going to help." "I haven't lost me temper yet!" BFI has debuted an official trailer for an indie from Cornwall, England titled Bait, a modern vintage film shot on actual 16mm stock. Written & directed by Mark Jenkin (Happy Christmas), the film takes place in a harbour village in modern times about a fisherman named Martin struggling with life weighing down on him. It was filmed on a 1976 16mm clockwork Bolex camera, using 100ft rolls of B&W Kodak stock - allowing for a maximum of 28 seconds per shot. "Shot with a single lens for a consistency of aesthetic. A total of 130 rolls or 13,000 ft of film was hand-processed using an antique Bakelite rewind tank. No two rolls come out the same." Bait stars Edward Rowe as Martin, plus Giles King, Mary Woodvine, Simon Shepherd, Isaac Woodvine, and Chloe Endean. This premiered at the Berlin Film Festival this year to some great reviews, and has been getting compared to The Lighthouse - at least the B&W. Looks quite good, hopefully with a US release coming soon.

Here's the first official UK trailer (+ poster) for Mark Jenkin's Bait, direct from BFI's YouTube:

Modern-day Cornish fisherman Martin (Edward Rowe) is struggling to buy a boat while coping with family rivalry and the influx of London money, holiday-homes, and stag parties to his quaint harbour village. The summer season brings simmering tensions within the community to boiling point, with tragic consequences. Bait is both written and directed by Cornish-British filmmaker Mark Jenkin, of the films Golden Burn, The Rabbit, The Midnight Drives, and Happy Christmas previously. Bait was captured on a1976 16mm clockwork Bolex camera, using 100ft rolls of B&W Kodak stock - giving a maximum 28 seconds per shot. Shot with a single lens for a consistency of aesthetic. This premiered at the Berlinale Film Festival, and also played at New Directors/New Films, plus the Sydney and Edinburgh Film Festivals. For more info, visit the official website. The film opens in the UK starting August 30th, however there's no US release yet.