Official Trailer for 'Carmine Street Guitars' About the NYC Guitar Store

"You got any guitars for sale?" Abramorama has debuted an official trailer for an indie music documentary titled Carmine Street Guitars, made by Canadian filmmaker Ron Mann, profiling the iconic guitar store in NYC where Rick Kelly makes custom guitars. Kelly has been making guitars at his Greenwich Village shop for decades, "using preserved and repurposed wood scavenged from historic New York buildings. His list of customers is legendary, and many — Patti Smith Group co-founder Lenny Kaye, Eleanor Friedberger, Charlie Sexton, Bill Frisell, director and part-time guitarist Jim Jarmusch — show up to perform, talk gear, and tell stories about everyone from Jimi Hendrix to Bob Dylan." The doc shows us five days in the life of the iconic Greenwich Village store, examining an all-too-quickly vanishing way of life. Looks quite inspiring.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Ron Mann's doc Carmine Street Guitars, direct from YouTube:

Once the centre of NYC's bohemia, Greenwich Village is now home to lux restaurants, and buzzer door clothing stores catering to the nouveau riche. But one shop in the heart of the Village remains resilient to the encroaching gentrification: Carmine Street Guitars. There, custom guitar maker Rick Kelly and his young apprentice Cindy Hulej, build handcrafted guitars out of reclaimed wood from old hotels, bars, churches and other local buildings. Nothing looks or sounds quite like a Rick Kelly guitar, which is the reason they are embraced by the likes of Bob Dylan, Lou Reed, Patti Smith, Jim Jarmusch, just to name a few. Carmine Street Guitars is directed by Canadian producer / filmmaker Ron Mann, director of the docs Imagine the Sound, Poetry in Motion, Grass, Go Further, Comic Book Confidential, Tales of the Rat Fink, Know Your Mushrooms, In the Wake of the Flood, and Altman previously previously. This premiered at the Venice Film Festival last year, and also showed up at the Toronto, Reyjkavik, New York, and SXSW Film Festivals. Abramorama will open Mann's Carmine Street Guitars in select theaters starting on April 24th.