Official Trailer for Cautionary American Tale 'Cuck' from Rob Lambert

"When the fire comes, you're gunna burn." Gravitas has debuted an official trailer for an indie film titled Cuck, an intriguing take on an issue in American society today. When a frustrated loner gains popularity as an Alt-Right vlogger, the online echo chamber he finds solace in turns his insecurities into a deadly rage. The term "cuck" (while also a sexual kink term) in this case means a man who is desperate for acceptance, approval, and affection from women. Zachary Ray Sherman stars, with a cast including Sally Kirkland, Timothy V. Murphy, Monique Parent, and David Diaan. It's obvious that this is trying to comment on this online echo chamber / self-righteous rage culture, but seems to be trying a bit too hard to make a point.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Rob Lambert's Cuck, direct from the film's YouTube:

When a frustrated loner named Ronnie (Zachary Ray Sherman) gains popularity as an Alt-Right vlogger, the online echo chamber turns his insecurities and ultimate disgrace into a deadly rage. Cuck is directed by American filmmaker Rob Lambert, making his feature directorial debut after numerous other short films previously. The screenplay is written by and the film is produced by both Rob Lambert and Joe Varkle. This hasn't premiered at any festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. Gravitas Ventures will release Lambert's Cuck in select US theaters + on VOD starting October 4th coming up next month. Anyone want to watch?