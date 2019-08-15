Official Trailer for 'Chained for Life' with Adam Pearson & Jess Weixler

"The first trick to learning your lines is to stop worrying." Kino Lorber has released an official trailer for an indie drama titled Chained for Life, the latest film made by indie filmmaker Aaron Schimberg (Go Down Death). This premiered at BAMcinemaFest last year, and it also played at Fantasia, Fantastic Fest, as well as the Mill Valley, New Hampshire, London, Thessaloniki, Bucheon, and Cork Film Festivals. "Building on the promise of his hallucinogenic debut Go Down Death, Brooklyn filmmaker Aaron Schimberg delivers another brilliantly oddball, acerbically funny foray into gonzo surrealism." The film is about a young actress making a low budget horror film, who is cast alongside a man with a deformity, and a number of other actors with physical differences. Jess Weixler co-stars with Adam Pearson playing Rosenthal, and a cast including Stephen Plunkett, Charlie Korsmo, Sari Lennick, and Rayvin Disla. It's an odd, melancholic film.

Here's the official US trailer (+ poster) for Aaron Schimberg's Chained for Life, from KL's YouTube:

In a deft tragicomic performance, Jess Weixler plays Mabel, a movie star "slumming it" in an outré art-horror film being shot in a semi-abandoned hospital. Cast opposite her is Rosenthal (Adam Pearson), a gentle-natured young man with a severe facial deformity. As their relationship begins to evolve both on and offscreen, Schimberg raises provocative questions about cinematic notions of beauty, representation, and exploitation. Tod Browning crossed with Robert Altman crossed with David Lynch only begins to describe something this startlingly original and deeply felt. Chained for Life is written and directed by American indie filmmaker Aaron Schimberg, making his second feature after Go Down Death previously. This originally premiered at BAMcinemaFest, Fantasia, and Fantastic Fest last year. Kino Lorber will debut Schimberg's Chained for Life in select US theaters starting September 13th coming up. Who's interested?