Official Trailer for Chilling 'Where's My Roy Cohn?' Biopic Documentary

"Attack. Don't settle, don't apologize." Sony Classics has unveiled the trailer for the doc film Where's My Roy Cohn?, which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival this year. This is the latest documentary by acclaimed filmmaker Matt Tyrnauer (of Valentino: The Last Emperor, Citizen Jane: Battle for the City, Studio 54) and it connects the dots between Cohn and our worrisome current state of affairs. "If you were in his presence, you knew you were in the presence of evil." He's terrifying. One of the most controversial and influential American men of the 20th Century, Roy Cohn was a ruthless, unscrupulous lawyer and political power broker whose career ranged from acting as chief counsel to Senator Joseph McCarthy's Communist-hunting subcommittee to molding more corrupt politicians that still reign today. Reviews praised the film stating that, "a diabolical public figure mesmerizes from the grave." Worth a watch, if you can stomach this.

Here's the official trailer for Matt Tyrnauer's doc Where's My Roy Cohn?, direct from SPC's YouTube:

Lawyer Roy Cohn personified the dark arts of American politics, turning empty vessels into dangerous demagogues - from Senator Joseph McCarthy to his final project, Donald J. Trump. This thriller-like doc exposé connects the dots, revealing how a deeply troubled master manipulator shaped today's American nightmare. Where's My Roy Cohn? is directed by acclaimed American doc filmmaker Matt Tyrnauer, director of the documentaries Valentino: The Last Emperor, Citizen Jane: Battle for the City, Scotty and the Secret History of Hollywood, and Studio 54 previously. This premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. Sony Classics will release Tyrnauer's Where's My Roy Cohn? doc in select theaters starting September 20th this fall. For more info, visit the film's official website. Who's curious? Or is it too much?