Official Trailer for 'Creating Woodstock' Doc About How It Happened

"From the very beginning it was not going to be confrontational." "A singular event in history." Cinema Libre Studio has unveiled the official trailer for the documentary Creating Woodstock, described as the most "comprehensive examination of how the festival came to be using original interviews with key figures, rare archival footage and unearthed photographs." This is a separate project from the PBS-made Woodstock doc film, also debuting this summer. This one focuses on how it all happened, how they put it together and pulled it off – barely. Nearly three decades in the making, Creating Woodstock has been compiled through interviews over a 30 year period, with the original team behind Woodstock 1969, and contains several little known stories shared on camera for the first time. If you've wanted to learn even more about this legendary concert event, and how one-of-a-kind it really was, this is the doc for you. Looks like a fun trip back in time.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Mick Richards' doc Creating Woodstock, direct from Vimeo:

For three days in August 1969, nearly a half-million young people descended upon Max Yasgur's farm in upstate New York for the rock ‘n’ roll event that defined a generation. Mythologized for 50 years, the filmmakers set the record straight with Creating Woodstock, the most comprehensive examination of how the festival came to be using original interviews with key figures, rare archival footage and unearthed photographs. Find out why the Grateful Dead wanted a “do over" and Crosby, Stills & Nash weren’t going to show up, why The Who refused to play and Jimi Hendrix almost didn’t make it, and how it turned into a free concert. Richie Havens, Arlo Guthrie, and Leslie West recount their experiences, including performing on a stage that nearly collapsed, and learn how a 15-year-old girl may have saved the festival from being shut down entirely! Creating Woodstock is directed by filmmaker Mick Richards, making his first feature film. For more info on the doc, visit the film's official website. Cinema Libre will debut Creating Woodstock direct-to-VOD/DVD + in a few select theaters starting July 30th this summer. Who wants to see this doc?