Official Trailer for Criterion's 'Godzilla: The Showa Era' Mega Box Set

"Please remain calm." Criterion Collection has debuted a short trailer to promote the epic, glorious arrival of their 1000th release - the Godzilla: The Showa-Era Films box set. This stunning collection contains 15 of the original Japanese Godzilla films, starting with the one that launched everything, Gojira in 1954, continuing all the way through the "Shōwa Era" until Terror of Mechagodzilla in 1975. Criterion went all out for this mega box set, designing special artwork that fills up the box set, packing it with special features galore, along with high definition transfers of 15 of the films (including English dubs for a few of them). It's a must own for every and any cinephile, seriously. This fun trailer throws together some clips of the monster and his foes and the humans who have to watch out for the epic movie monster. It also comes with a lavishly illustrated deluxe hardcover book featuring an essay by cinema historian Steve Ryfle, notes on the films by cinema historian Ed Godziszewski, with new illustrations throughout. I cannot wait to get my hands on this.

Here's the official trailer for Criterion Collection's Godzilla: The Showa-Era Films set, from YouTube:

In 1954, an enormous beast clawed its way out of the sea, destroying everything in its path—and changing movies forever. The arresting original Godzilla soon gave rise to an entire monster-movie genre (kaiju eiga), but the King of the Monsters continued to reign supreme: in fourteen fiercely entertaining sequels over the next two decades, Godzilla defended its throne against a host of other formidable creatures, transforming from a terrifying symbol of nuclear annihilation into a benevolent (if still belligerent) Earth protector. Collected here [in Criterion's #1000 Blu-ray set] for the first time are all fifteen Godzilla films of Japan’s Showa era, in a landmark set showcasing the technical wizardry, fantastical storytelling, and indomitable international appeal that established the most iconic giant monster the cinema has ever seen. This box set is Criterion Collection Edition #1000 - comprised of eight Blu-ray discs, with interviews and special artwork. The 15-film set goes on sale starting October 29th, 2019 this fall. You can pre-order the Godzilla set now directly from Criterion - or on Amazon. Read our guide on which Godzilla movies to watch.