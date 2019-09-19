Official Trailer for 'Cunningham' Doc Film About a Legendary Dancer

"We don't interpret something, we present something." Magnolia Pictures has debuted an official trailer for the documentary Cunningham, about legendary dancer Merce Cunningham, born in Washington. This premiered at the Toronto Film Festival to rave reviews, and is playing at the New York, Zurich, Vancouver, and London Film Festivals next this fall before it opens in theaters this December. This vibrant, inspiring tribute to Cunningham features all kinds of never-before-seen footage. The iconic Merce Cunningham and the last generation of his dance company is stunningly profiled in Alla Kovgan's 3D documentary, through recreations of his landmark works and archival footage of Cunningham, John Cage, Robert Rauschenberg. Cunningham resisted "avant-garde" or any other label. "I don't describe it. I do it," he once said. One review says the film can renew your "appreciation of the many wonders of the human body." Give this a look below.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Alla Kovgan's doc Cunningham, direct from Magnolia's YouTube:

Cunningham traces Merce's artistic evolution over three decades of risk and discovery (1944–1972), from his early years as a struggling dancer in postwar New York to his emergence as one of the world’s most visionary choreographers. The 3D technology weaves together Merce's philosophies and stories, creating a visceral journey into his innovative work. A breathtaking explosion of dance, music, and never-before-seen archival material, Alla Kovgan's Cunningham is a timely tribute to one of the world's greatest modern dance artists. Cunningham is directed by Russian editor / filmmaker Alla Kovgan, director of the doc Movement (R)evolution Africa previously. This just premiered at the Toronto Film Festival earlier this month, and it will play at the New York Film Festival next. Magnolia will release Kovgan's Cunningham in select theaters starting on December 13th later this fall. For more info visit the official website. Thoughts?