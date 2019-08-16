First Trailer for Cute Horse + Dog Film 'Adventures of Dally & Spanky'

"Team Dally & Spanky!" From the "I can't believe this is really real" collection. Sony Pictures has debuted a trailer for an adorable, campy movie titled Adventures of Dally & Spanky, the feature debut of director Camille Stochitch. The "family-friendly film" tells the story of the friendship between Dally and Spanky, a miniature horse and a miniature Jack Russell Terrier. Yes, of course, this is actually based on the real-life friendship between these two. There is not much of a plot, but they do eventually bring this dog and horse combo to Hollywood in hopes of winning a live TV talent show. The film stars Brenna D'Amico, Reylynn Caster, Elaine Hendrix, Timothy Hornor, Trace Adkins, Brielle Barbusca, Kylee Russell, Jake Busey, Alexie Gilmore, and Denise Richards. This looks pretty awful, but I can't help share it anyway.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Camille Stochitch's Adventures of Dally & Spanky, on YouTube:

The film centers around a girl who inherits a miniature horse that develops an unlikely friendship with her half-sister's Jack Russell Terrier, who takes to riding on the horse's back. The Adventures of Dally & Spanky, also known as just Dally & Spanky, is directed by French filmmaker Camille Stochitch, making her feature directorial debut after working as an assistant director and making a few short films previously. The screenplay is written by Tyler W. Konney. It's produced by Tyler W. Konney, co-produced by Nicholas Erickson. This hasn't premiered at any festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. Sony Pictures will release Stochitch's Adventures of Dally & Spanky direct-to-VOD/DVD on September 10th next month. Anyone?