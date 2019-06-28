Official Trailer for 'Danger Close: The Battle of Long Tan' Action Movie

"Stay strong, protect your mates. You're Delta company!" Transmission has debuted the first Australian trailer for an Australian action movie titled Danger Close: The Battle of Long Tan, from director Kriv Stenders (Blacktown, Dark Frontier, Red Dog, Kill Me Three Times). This is Australia's take on a Michael Bay-esque military action movie, set during the Vietnam War. In August of 1966, in a Vietnamese rubber plantation called Long Tan, 108 young and mostly inexperienced Australian and New Zealand soldiers fight for their lives against 2,500 North Vietnamese and Viet Cong soldiers. It's a harrowing, inspiring, intense story of survival against all odds. "Outnumbered. Outgunned. Never Out of Courage." Starring Travis Fimmel, Luke Bracey, Richard Roxburgh, Daniel Webber, Alexander England, Aaron Glenane, Nicholas Hamilton, Myles Pollard, Matt Doran, Stephen Peacocke, Aaron L. McGrath, Mojean Aria, Emmy Dougall, and Uli Latukefu. Looks pretty much like every other big military survival movie.

Here's the first official trailer for Kriv Stenders' Danger Close: The Battle of Long Tan, from YouTube:

Late afternoon August 18, 1966 South Vietnam – for three and a half hours, in the pouring rain, amid the mud and shattered trees of a rubber plantation called Long Tan, Major Harry Smith and his dispersed company of 108 young and mostly inexperienced Australian and New Zealand soldiers are fighting for their lives, holding off an overwhelming enemy force of 2,500 battle-hardened Viet Cong and North Vietnamese soldiers. With their ammunition running out, their casualties mounting and the enemy massing for a final assault, each man begins to search for the strength to triumph over an uncertain future with honour, decency and courage. Danger Close: The Battle of Long Tan is directed by Australian filmmaker Kriv Stenders, of The Illustrated Family Doctor, Blacktown, Boxing Day, Dark Frontier, Red Dog, Kill Me Three Times, Why Anzac, Red Dog: True Blue, and Australia Day previously. The screenplay is written by Stuart Beattie and James Nicholas & Karel Segers & Paul Sullivan & Jack Brislee. Transmission will open Danger Close in Australia starting August 8th. There's no US release yet; expected late this year.