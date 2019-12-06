Official Trailer for Dark Mystery 'The Host' Starring Maryam Hassouni

"Beware - even those who look innocent can be dangerous." Vertical Entertainment has unveiled an official trailer for an indie crime mystery thriller titled The Host, the feature directorial debut of TV director Andy Newbery. There have been at least two other major films with the name The Host, including Bong Joon-ho's monster movie, and also the sci-fi flick from Andrew Niccol. Can we stop using this especially bland title, please? Newbery's The Host is about a London banker who risks everything taking on a job carrying a briefcase to Amsterdam. "But all is not as it seems in a city veiled by dark secrets. Fuelled by power players, drugs, seduction and violence Robert awaits his turn in a deadly game of choice and consequence." Starring Maryam Hassouni, Mike Beckingham, Dougie Poynter, Nigel Barber, & Suan-Li Ong. Watch out.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Andy Newbery's The Host, direct from YouTube:

A disturbing tale of a London banker and an unassuming Dutch femme fatal, The Host follows Robert Atkinson and Vera Tribbe, two strangers with dark and disturbing secrets. When Robert flees London with a briefcase of stolen money, he seeks refuge in Amsterdam at Vera’s home. As they try to suppress their inner demons, a course of destruction emanates from their hidden secrets that can never be escaped. The Host is directed by British filmmaker Andy Newbery, making his feature directorial debut after one short and lots of TV work previously, including "15 Days" and "Gwaith/Cartref". The screenplay is written by Finola Geraghty, Brendan Bishop & Laurence Lamers; based on an original story by Laurence Lamers. This hasn't premiered at any film festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. Vertical will release Newbery's The Host in select theaters + on VOD starting January 17th, 2020 coming up next month. Anyone interested?