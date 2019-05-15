Official Trailer for 'David Crosby: Remember My Name' Documentary

"Do you ever wonder why you are still alive?" Sony Pictures Classics has debuted an official trailer for an indie documentary titled David Crosby: Remember My Name, which first premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. This unconventional rock doc profiles the life and times and music of David Crosby. Sundance explains: "From frame one, David Crosby—of The Byrds and Crosby, Stills & Nash (and sometimes Young) fame—ushers us into depths of brutal honesty and self-examination that are almost never revealed on-screen… Crosby's willingness to bare shattering personal struggles powerfully combines with producer Cameron Crowe's disarming interview style to unlock profound truths about our human ego and imperfection." This is, essentially, the film telling the story of what inspired Cameron Crowe to make Almost Famous, and the rest is (pretty much) history. This doc looks very fascinating and insightful - check it out.

First trailer (+ poster) for A.J. Eaton's doc David Crosby: Remember My Name, direct from YouTube:

Meet David Crosby in this portrait of a man with everything but an easy retirement on his mind. From producer Cameron Crowe, David Crosby: Remember My Name reflects on David Crosby's life of music stardom, while forging new paths to relevancy at his age of 77 in this deeply personal documentary. David Crosby: Remember My Name is directed by filmmaker A.J. Eaton, making his feature directorial debut after a few short films and other production work previously. This documentary is produced by filmmaker Cameron Crowe, who interviewed Crosby back in 1974. This first premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year, and also played at the Santa Barbara, Boulder, and SXSW Film Festivals. Sony Classics will open the doc in select US theaters starting July 19th this summer. For more info, visit the official website.