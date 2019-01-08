Official Trailer for Delayed Sci-Fi Sequel 'Iron Sky: The Coming Race'

"We both know the truth - the Moon is not going to be here for long." The fight isn't over yet… A brand new trailer has debuted for the long-awaited, delayed-for-years sci-fi sequel Iron Sky: The Coming Race, which has been in the works since 2014. We ran a teaser trailer for this way back in 2014, but they've been struggling to get it finished for the last five years. Now it's done and ready to go - The Coming Race will be released in Europe over the next few months, but still no US release set yet. The plot is just as absurd as the first Iron Sky - the Nazis are back after lying dormant in a secret base on the Moon, now they're attacking with an army of ancient shapeshifting reptilians riding dinosaurs. Starring Julia Dietze, Götz Otto, Udo Kier, Christopher Kirby, Tilo Brückner, Peta Sergeant, & Stephanie Paul. After such a long delay I don't have high hopes for this, but maybe it is the perfect slice of absurd cinema we need right now. Or not.

Here's the latest official trailer for Timo Vuorensola's Iron Sky: The Coming Race, direct from YouTube:

Twenty years after the events of the original Iron Sky, the former Nazi Moonbase has become the last refuge of mankind. Earth was devastated by a nuclear war, but buried deep under the wasteland lies a power that could save the last of humanity – or destroy it once and for all. The truth behind the creation of mankind will be revealed when an old enemy leads our heroes on an adventure into the Hollow Earth. To save humanity they must fight the Vril, an ancient shapeshifting reptilian race and their vicious army of dinosaurs. Iron Sky: The Coming Race is once again directed by Finnish filmmaker Timo Vuorensola, who made the first Iron Sky movie. The screenplay is written by Dalan Musson and Timo Vuorensola. The project has been in development ever since 2014, receiving crowd funding at various stages. Iron Sky: The Coming Race will finally be released throughout Europe starting in February & March this year. For more info, visit the film's official website. There's no US release confirmed yet. Anyone still want to see this film?