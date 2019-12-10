Official Trailer for Doc Film 'And Two If By Sea' About Surfer Brothers

"This is a classic tale of identity… It's going to be tough to tell them apart." 1091 Media has released their official US trailer for an indie documentary titled And Two If By Sea, which is a twist on the classic "Paul Revere's Ride" poem ("one, if by land, and two, if by sea"). The doc film is not really a sports doc, not really a family doc - perhaps a mix of both, and then some. It's about two brothers who happen to be professional surfers, CJ & Damien Hobgood, and their experiences in life being competitive siblings. "A cinematic tale of adventure, destiny, and family. The story of iconic professional surfers and identical twins CJ & Damien Hobgood. Their sibling rivalry and struggle to each to establish their own identity fueled their careers, but ripped their personal and peripheral relationships apart." Damn, now I need to watch to see what happened.

Here's the official US trailer (+ poster) for Justin Purser's doc And Two If By Sea, direct from YouTube:

And Two If By Sea profiles the lives of CJ & Damien Hobgood who rose to fame as the only identical twin professional surfers to ever qualify for the elite WSL World Championship Tour. Both are two of the most winning professional surfers in the history of the sport (CJ was 2001 World Champion). More concerned with beating each other than their fellow competitors, the twins circled the globe endlessly where the rigors of searching for fame, fortune, and success took a toll on their lives. The film balances the humor and levity of Daniel Tosh as an unreliable narrator, the action of professional surfing, and the traumatic life and near-death experiences of being a professional action sports athlete. And Two If By Sea is directed by editor / filmmaker Justin Purser, making his first feature film after directing a few other short films & music videos previously. Produced by Geoffrey J. Clark and Lisa Lapan, Justin Purser, and Sink Or Swim Films. 1091 will release And Two If By Sea direct-to-VOD starting December 17th this month. Interested?