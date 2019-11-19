Official Trailer for Doc 'Melody Makers' About the Bible of Rock n' Roll

"Ten years of that was, uh, a fun party… You should've been there!" Cleopatra Entertainment has released an official trailer for a rock doc titled Melody Makers, which has been in the works for years premiering originally at the Whistler Film Festival in 2016. The film is about the legendary British rock n' roll magazine called "Melody Maker", which first launched in 1926. The documentary focuses on Melody Maker's Chief Contributing Photographer (from 1965-1975), Barrie Wentzell, who tells the story of the rise and fall of the magazine, which marked the end to a style of rock n' roll journalism that no longer exists today. Featuring appearances by Wentzell, Steve 'Abbo' Abbot, Ian Anderson, Eric Burdon, and others. Not just another rock doc, a rock doc with a specific focus on journalism and the rock fans who followed these bands for decades.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Leslie Ann Coles' doc Melody Makers, from Cleopatra's YouTube:

Melody Makers, directed and produced by Canadian filmmaker Leslie Ann Coles, chronicles the birth of music journalism and the world’s oldest and longest-standing seminal music magazine: Melody Maker. It tells the true story of the rise and fall of the world’s most influential music publication and uncovers an era of tremendous creative freedom. At the heart of the story is Barrie Wentzell, Chief Photographer of Melody Maker Magazine (1965-1975) and his iconic photographic archive of legendary musicians during the birth of the rock n roll era. Melody Makers is directed by Canadian dancer / actress / filmmaker Leslie Ann Coles, making her feature directorial debut with this after one short previously. This originally premiered at the Whistler Film Festival back in 2016, and at the Raindance Film Festival in 2017. Cleopatra will finally debut Melody Makers in select US theaters on November 29th, then later VOD starting December 17th.