Official Trailer for Doc Sequel 'Baristas' About Four Coffee Champions

"It's all worth the grind." The Orchard has unveiled an official trailer for a documentary titled Baristas, a sequel to the 2015 cult favorite doc Barista. Both films are about the world's best baristas - the people who make coffee and serve it perfectly to you. In this follow-up to the first film, four National Barista champions from around the globe will represent their countries and their craft in an attempt to win the World Barista Championship in Seoul, South Korea. From director Rock Baijnauth, it's a potent and lively look at "the surreal world of coffee competitions and the passionate baristas who compete in them." Aside from that guy explaining what's going on, this seems like a fun and inspiring profile of people who live and breath coffee.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Rock Baijnauth's documentary Baristas, direct from YouTube:

And for reference, here's the trailer for the first film - Rock Baijnauth's Barista - first released in 2015:

In his new documentary Baristas, Rock Baijnauth follows four passionate National Barista Champions from different parts of the globe and the struggle to prove themselves as they represent their country and their craft, competing to win the World Barista Championship in Seoul, South Korea. Baristas is directed by up-and-coming filmmaker Rock Baijnauth, director of the other documentaries The Pirate Tapes and Barista previously, and he also co-wrote the screenplay for a feature project currently in development. The film hasn't premiered at any film festivals or elsewhere yet. The Orchard will release Baijnauth's Baristas direct-to-VOD starting April 2nd this spring. For more info, visit the film's Facebook. Anyone interested?