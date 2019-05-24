Official Trailer for Documentary '5B' About the Very First AIDS Ward

"We have to do something." RYOT has debuted an official trailer for an indie documentary titled 5B, made by filmmakers Paul Haggis & Dan Krauss. This premiered last year at Doc Stories and just stopped by the Cannes Film Festival as a Special Screening. 5B is a reference to the first AIDS ward at a San Francisco hospital that opened in 1983. During the terrifying early days of the AIDS outbreak, a war rages among the nurses, doctors, and staff charged with caring for the infected. The doc features newly-unearthed archival footage. Described in THR's review as "a stirring assembly of first-person oral history and extensive archival footage that honors the pioneering work carried out in that ward, which opened in 1983 at San Francisco General Hospital in direct response to a state of emergency still being widely ignored." This looks powerful.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Paul Haggis & Dan Krauss' documentary 5B, direct from YouTube:

5B is the inspirational story of everyday heroes who took extraordinary action to comfort, protect and care for the patients of the first AIDS ward unit in the United States. 5B is stirringly told through first-person testimony of the nurses and caregivers who built Ward 5B at San Francisco General Hospital in 1983, their patients, loved ones, and hospital staff who volunteered to create care practices based in humanity and holistic well-being. The result is an uplifting yet bittersweet monument to a pivotal moment in American history and a celebration of quiet heroes worthy of remembrance and renewed recognition. 5B is co-directed by filmmakers Paul Haggis (his first documentary) & Dan Krauss (of The Kill Team previously). This premiered at Doc Stories last year, and played at the Cannes Film Festival this year. RYOT will release the 5B doc in select theaters starting June 14th coming up. For more, visit the official website.