Official Trailer for Documentary 'Afterward' About Israel & Palestine

"The enemy is the occupation." Abramorama has debuted an official trailer for an indie documentary titled Afterward, marking the feature directorial debut of Israeli filmmaker Ofra Bloch. This deeply personal film is about the psychological barriers preventing peace in the Middle East. Bloch forces herself to confront her demons in a journey that takes her to Germany, Israel and Palestine. Set against the current wave of fascism and anti-Semitism sweeping the globe, Afterward delves into the secret wounds carried by victims as well as victimizers, through testimonies ranging from the horrifying to hopeful. Not just an examination of the complexities of the Israel-Palestine conflict, but how traumatizing and disruptive the Holocaust was to everyone living there. "Movingly illustrates the myriad ways in which the past haunts the present and the healing power of communication." Looks like a compelling doc that digs quite deep into the power of guilt.

Here's the official trailer for Ofra Bloch's documentary Afterward, direct from Abramorama's YouTube:

Jerusalem-born trauma expert Ofra Bloch forces herself to confront her demons in a journey that takes her to Germany, Israel and Palestine. Set against the current wave of fascism and anti-Semitism sweeping the globe, Afterward delves into the secret wounds carried by victims as well as victimizers, through testimonies ranging from the horrifying to the hopeful. Seen as a victim in Germany and a perpetrator in Palestine, Ofra faces those she was raised to hate and dismiss as she searches to understand the identity-making narratives of the Holocaust and the Nakba, violent and non-violent resistance, and the possibility of forgiveness. Afterward is directed by Israeli filmmaker Ofra Bloch, making her first feature film after a number of short docs previously. Executive by Abigail Disney and Adam Schlesinger; and produced by Jack Riccobono. This premiered at DOC NYC last year. Abramorama will release Afterward in select US theaters starting on January 10th, 2020 early next year. For more info, visit the film's official website. Interested?