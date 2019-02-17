Official Trailer for Documentary 'Black Mother' - An Ode to Jamaica

"A song of praise." Grasshopper Films has released an official trailer for a critically acclaimed documentary titled Black Mother, the latest film from director Khalik Allah (Popa Wu: A 5% Story, Field Niggas). This premiered at numerous film festivals last year, and is getting released theatrically in the US starting next month. From the red light districts to lush rainforests, Black Mother is a loving and lyrical ode to Jamaica and its people, a visual poem that is at once deeply felt love letter and ecstatic street-corner prayer. From the NY Times: "Gliding from color to black and white, from digital to analog, from grim realism to spiritual ecstasy, the film offers a song of praise to the island of Jamaica and a reckoning with its painful history and hard-pressed present." This poetic, experiential doc is like a museum piece, and definitely isn't for everyone.

Here's the official US trailer (+ poster) for Khalik Allah's documentary Black Mother, from YouTube:

Part film, part baptism – in Black Mother, documentary director Khalik Allah brings us on a spiritual journey through Jamaica. Soaking up its bustling metropolises and tranquil countryside, Allah introduces us to a succession of vividly rendered souls who call this island home. Their candid testimonies create a polyphonic symphony, set against a visual prayer of indelible portraiture. Thoroughly immersed between the sacred and profane, Allah's Black Mother channels rebellion and reverence into a deeply personal ode informed by Jamaica’s turbulent history but existing in the urgent present. Black Mother is directed by American filmmaker Khalik Allah, director of the docs Popa Wu: A 5% Story and Field Niggas previously. This premiered at the True/False Film Festival last year, and played at numerous other festivals including CPH:DOX, New Directors/New Films, Sheffield Doc Fest, AFI Fest, and the Vienna Film Fest. Grasshopper Films will release Allah's Black Mother in select US theaters starting on March 8th coming up. Thoughts?