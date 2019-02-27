Official Trailer for Documentary 'Father the Flame' About Tobacco Pipes

"You spend so much time with the piece of wood, it becomes part of you." The Orchard has just released an official trailer for a documentary titled Father the Flame, which played at the Chicago Film Festival last year. This indie documentary is described as a "cinematic exploration of legacy, family and love" focusing on the tobacco pipe. Yes, a feature-length doc film entirely about pipes. It's an incredible journey around the globe and across generations, contemplating the soul and significance of the tobacco pipe. It's less about the tobacco in the pipe, more about the pipe(s) & the people - exploring the nearly forgotten art of tobacco pipe making. This film is made by a cinematographer and features some mesmerizing footage, not only of people smoking pipes, but some stunning macro shots of the tobacco burning up inside. Light up and dive right in.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Chad Terpstra's doc Father the Flame, direct from YouTube:

For centuries, the tobacco pipe has been a symbol of contentment and contemplation. Through the window of this transcendental artifact and its sacred origins, Father the Flame is an exploration of legacy, family and love. The film follows Lee Erck, a world-renowned pipe maker from far Northern Michigan, as he travels the globe to explore the nearly forgotten art of tobacco pipe making. Featuring a charming cast of characters-from the royal family of Danish pipe makers, to the Italian briar cutter known as the worlds greatest, to a fourth-generation Native American peace pipe maker- this story speaks to a slower pace of life, a luxury in our sped-up world. Beautiful and hypnotic, Father the Flame immerses the viewer in the cultural and spiritual significance of the tobacco pipe and what it can teach a modern generation about legacy and the things we leave behind. Father the Flame is directed by cinematographer Chad Terpstra, making his directorial debut with this. First premiered at the Chicago Film Festival last year. The Orchard will release Terpstra's Father the Flame direct-to-VOD starting June 4th this summer. Visit their website.