Official Trailer for Drama 'Homeless Ashes' About Living on the Street

"I knew him… All that most people saw was a homeless kid wandering the streets." A trailer has launched for an indie drama titled Homeless Ashes, the feature directorial debut of English actor Marc Zammit. The film gives a voice to the homeless, shedding a light on domestic violence and how many of these people on the street are forgotten or ignored. Maybe they're good people just struggling to survive. Zammit stars as Frankie, a boy who runs away from a violent home and ends up on the street. Hector Bateman-Harden plays the younger Frankie, and the cast includes Jason Flemyng, Andrew Lee Potts, Kirsty J. Curtis, Lew Temple, Jessica-Jane Stafford, Madalina Bellariu Ion, and Angela Dixon. Take a look below.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Marc Zammit's Homeless Ashes, direct from YouTube:

Frankie (Hector Bateman-Harden), a young boy who stands up to his own fear and runs from an abusive home, ends up homeless with no choice but trying to survive life on the streets. Homeless Ashes is directed by English actor / producer / filmmaker Marc Zammit, making his feature directorial debut after a few short films previously. Zammit also executive produced and worked as the casting director on the film. The screenplay is written by George Willcox. According to Zammit, this took four years to make. The film hasn't premiered at any festivals or elsewhere yet. No release date is set - stay tuned for updates. First impression?