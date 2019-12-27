Official Trailer for Drama 'Skipping Stones' About Struggling with Grief

"I raised him! And it's my job to protect him!" A trailer has debuted for an indie drama called Skipping Stones, arriving in theaters later in 2020. This indie drama originally used the title Skipping Stones to Madonna, but they took out that second name and went with the shorter version for release. The film tells the story of a girl coming to terms with the loss of her brother and her deep friendship with her brother's best friend. This stars Michael Ironside, Patricia Charbonneau, Chase Masterson, Daniel Hugh Kelly, Gabby Kalomiris, & Nathaniel Ansbach. It's described as inspired by other small town dramas like Ordinary People, Moonlight Mile, Stand By Me. But it doesn't seem like it's worth writing home about.

Here's the first official trailer for S.J. Creazzo's Skipping Stones, direct from the film's own YouTube:

Skipping Stones to Madonna tells the story of a young girl (Amanda McDowell) coming to terms with the loss of her brother and her deep friendship with her brother's best friend (David Travers). In the vein of Ordinary People, Moonlight Mile, Stand By Me. Skipping Stones, also called Skipping Stones to Madonna, is directed by American indie filmmaker S.J. Creazzo (Steven James Creazzo), director & producer of the films Letting Life In, The Ascent, and My Little Demon previously. The screenplay is written by Rich Cirillo. Produced by S.J. Creazzo, Kelly Cunningham, and Kathryn Dunn. The film has not yet premiered at any film festivals or elsewhere. For more updates, follow it on Instagram. S.J. Creazzo's Skipping Stones is currently set to open in select US theaters starting on September 22nd, 2020 next fall. Anyone interested in this?