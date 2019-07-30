Official Trailer for Drama 'The Parting Glass' Written by Denis O'Hare

"We don't know what really went on…" Sony Pictures has unveiled the official trailer for an indie drama titled The Parting Glass, the feature directorial debut of English actor Stephen Moyer. This premiered at the Edinburgh Film Festival, and also played at the Karlovy Vary and Mill Valley Film Festivals last year. The film is about a family dealing with a death, as they travel across the country to collect her belongings and piece together their memories of the woman they lost. Inspired by autobiographical events, indie actor Denis O'Hare makes his feature screenplay debut with this poignant, heartfelt story. The Parting Glass stars Oluniké Adeliyi, Edward Asner, Paul Gross, Rhys Ifans, Melissa Leo, Cynthia Nixon, Anna Paquin, and Denis O'Hare. This does look like a lovely drama about family, very emotional and honest.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Stephen Moyer's The Parting Glass, direct from YouTube:

In his feature film directorial debut, Stephen Moyer helms a star-studded cast in this powerful, emotional drama about an estranged family coming back together again when the youngest sibling, Colleen (Anna Paquin), mysteriously dies. Left to sort through her belongings, Colleen's father (Ed Asner), three siblings (Melissa Leo, Cynthia Nixon, Denis O'Hare), and ex-husband (Rhys Ifans) revisit their memories and make peace together. The Parting Glass is directed by English actor / filmmaker Stephen Moyer, making his feature directorial debut after directing a few episodes of "True Blood" previously. The screenplay is written by actor Denis O'Hare. This first premiered at the Edinburgh Film Festival last year. Sony Pictures will debut Moyer's The Parting Glass direct-to-VOD starting September 10th coming up soon. Interested?