Official Trailer for Emotional Foster Care Documentary Titled 'Foster'

"We just don't get to choose what families we're born into…" HBO has debuted the first official trailer for a powerful, emotional new documentary titled Foster, that aims to "upend some of the most enduring myths about foster care, going beyond the stereotypes." With one in eight American children suffering a confirmed case of neglect or abuse by age 18, there are currently more than 400,000 children in foster care in the US alone, a number that continues to grow. Drawing on unprecedented access, Oscar-winning director Mark Jonathan Harris' documentary film Foster explores the often-misunderstood world of foster care through compelling stories from the Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS), the largest county child welfare agency in the country. This looks like an incredibly moving, optimistic doc that will hopefully inspire audiences to challenge themselves, and encourage us all to open our hearts even more.

Here's the official trailer for Mark Jonathan Harris' documentary Foster, direct from HBO's YouTube:

Drawing on unprecedented access, Foster explores the often-misunderstood world of foster care through compelling stories from the Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services, the largest county child welfare agency in the country. Mixing firsthand accounts of people navigating the system with insights from social workers, advocates and others, the film offers a realistic but hopeful perspective on a community that needs society's support. Foster is directed by Oscar-winning documentary filmmaker Mark Jonathan Harris, director of the films The Long Way Home, Into the Arms of Strangers: Stories of the Kindertransport, and Breaking Point: The War for Democracy in Ukraine previously. It's produced by Deborah Oppenheimer. This premiered at the AFI Docs Film Festival last year. HBO will release Harris' Foster streaming exclusively starting May 7th next month. For info, visit HBO's official website. Thoughts?