Official Trailer for Errol Morris' 'American Dharma' Doc About Bannon

"A portrait of delusion." Utopia has debuted an official trailer for the documentary American Dharma, the latest film from legendary doc filmmaker Errol Morris. This originally premiered at the Venice Film Festival last year, but became controversial as it spends too much time sympathizing with and promoting an extremely evil person. No one wanted to release it, but Morris finally found a way to get it out. American Dharma is a portrait of controversial political strategist and former Donald Trump advisor, Steve Bannon. Morris engages in a conversation with Bannon, challenging him on all of his beliefs, and asking him to breakdown the reasons why he's doing what he's doing in the world. It's shocking, surprising, and also just scary as fuck because he straight up explains how and why they have been manipulating and tricking people into supporting conservatism. I saw this in Venice last year and I hated it, as it allows Bannon to humanize his beliefs in a way in which no one needs to see. But that's up for everyone to decide themselves, I suppose.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Errol Morris' doc American Dharma, direct from YouTube:

No stranger to sitting down with some of the most controversial figures of our time, Errol Morris trains his lens on Stephen K. Bannon. In their wide ranging conversation spanning 16 hours, Morris questions Bannon on his background, belief system, his worldview, his current feelings on President Trump, and how films such as Henry King's Twelve O'Clock High, John Ford's The Searchers, and Orson Welles' Chimes At Midnight became part of Bannon's understanding of the world. Frank and unflinching, Morris grapples with his own contention of Bannon's ideology and methodology. With American Dharma, Morris proposes that even for those who disagree with Bannon, ignoring him is a dangerous course of action. American Dharma is directed by veteran doc filmmaker Errol Morris, of the docs Gates of Heaven, The Thin Blue Line, The Fog of War, Fast Cheap & Out of Control, Standard Operating Procedure, They Were There, Tabloid, The Unknown Known, The B-Side, and Wormwood previously. This first premiered at the Venice Film Festival last year. Utopia debuts American Dharma in select theaters starting November 1st.