Official Trailer for Excellent Sundance Documentary 'American Factory'

"We keep training them over and over." Netflix has debuted the official trailer for an indie documentary titled American Factory, which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival this year to rave reviews. It also won the Best Director award, and was one of the most talked-about docs of the festival. American Factory has also played at the Full Frame, Sarasota, San Francisco, Hot Docs, Seattle, Sheffield, and Nantucket Film Festivals, and CPH:DOX. The documentary, made by Oscar-nominated filmmakers Julia Reichert & Steven Bognar, is about an automotive manufacturing plant (aka "factory") in Ohio that shuts down and lays off its staff, destroying the small town it's located in. Until a Chinese billionaire buys it and re-opens the plant. But the Chinese way of doing things goes against the way the American's do things, and they capture it all over years as the two cultures clash. Netflix scooped up this documentary at Sundance, and is giving it a small theatrical release in addition to streaming starting late this month. It's one of the best documentaries of the year, and one film I highly recommend to anyone interested in modern capitalism and international culture.

Official trailer (+ posters) for Julia Reichert & Steven Bognar's doc American Factory, from YouTube:

The acclaimed film takes a deep dive into a post-industrial Ohio, where a Chinese billionaire opens a new factory in the husk of an abandoned General Motors plant and hires two thousand blue-collar Americans still recovering from the effects of the 2008 recession. Working side-by-side with experienced Chinese workers, the locals are optimistic about the future for the first time in almost a decade. But early days of hope give way to setbacks as high-tech China collides with working-class America, and issues of language and culture become seemingly insurmountable walls between clashing factions. American Factory is co-directed by award-winning filmmakers Julia Reichert (Growing Up Female, Methadone: An American Way of Dealing, Union Maids, Seeing Red) & Steven Bognar (Personal Belongings), who both directed A Lion in the House and Making Morning Star together previously. This first premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year, where it won the Best Director(s) award. Netflix will release Reichert & Bognar's American Factory in select US theaters + streaming starting on August 21st this month. Read our review.