Official Trailer for 'Fantastic Fungi' Doc Film About the Fungi Kingdom

"Under every footstep you take… and that's all over the world." Moving Art has unveiled an official trailer for a documentary called Fantastic Fungi, which is indeed a movie about fungi - mushrooms and other fascinating underground networkers in the fungi kingdom. This doc film is described as "a consciousness-shifting film that takes us on an immersive journey through time and scale into the magical earth beneath our feet, an underground network that can heal and save our planet." Featuring scientists and mycologists like Paul Stamets, authors Michael Pollan, Eugenia Bone, Andrew Weil, and others, the film shows us "the beauty, intelligence and solutions the fungi kingdom" may provide humanity - the potential to save our planet. Which does indeed sound fascinating. It's "directed by the pioneer of time-lapse photography", Louie Schwartzberg, and it has plenty of stunning growth time-lapse shots. With narration by Brie Larson.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Louie Schwartzberg's doc Fantastic Fungi, direct from YouTube:

Fantastic Fungi is a consciousness-shifting film that takes us on an immersive journey through time and scale into the magical earth beneath our feet, an underground network that can heal and save our planet. Through the eyes of renowned scientists and mycologists like Paul Stamets, best-selling authors Michael Pollan, Eugenia Bone, Andrew Weil and others, we become aware of the beauty, intelligence and solutions the fungi kingdom offers in response to some of our most pressing medical, therapeutic, environmental challenges. Fantastic Fungi is directed by acclaimed filmmaker / cinematographer Louie Schwartzberg, director of the other doc films America's Heart & Soul, Disneynature: Wings of Life, Moving Art: Deserts previously. This hasn't premiered at any festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. Moving Art will release Schwartzberg's Fantastic Fungi in select theaters starting October 11th. For more visit the official website.