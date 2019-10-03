Official Trailer for Fascinating Doc About an Obsessive TV 'Recorder'

"She was obsessed with how media reflects its society back to itself." Zeitgeist Films & Kino Lorber have debuted an official trailer for a fascinating indie documentary film titled Recorder, in full Recorder: The Marion Stokes Project. Marion Stokes secretly recorded television 24 hours a day for 30 years from 1975 until her death in 2012. For Marion taping was a form of activism to seek the truth, and she believed that a comprehensive archive of the media would be invaluable for future generations. (Perhaps she was right?) Her visionary and maddening project nearly tore her family apart, but now her 70,000 VHS tapes are being digitized and they'll be searchable online. Described as "a mystery in the form of a time capsule", this looks like a remarkably compelling doc about the media, about television, and about a woman who just wanted us to see the truth of what's really going on in our modern (endlessly televised) society. Definitely worth a look.

Here's the first trailer (+ poster) for Matt Wolf's doc Recorder: The Marion Stokes Project, on Vimeo:

For over 30 years, Marion Stokes obsessively and privately recorded American television 24 hours a day. A civil rights-era radical who became fabulously wealthy and reclusive later in life, her obsession started with the Iranian Hostage Crisis in 1979 — at the dawn of the 24 hour news cycle. It ended on December 14, 2012 as the Sandy Hook massacre played on television while Marion passed away. In between, Marion filled 70,000 tapes, capturing revolutions, wars, triumphs, catastrophes, bloopers, talk shows and commercials that show us how television shaped the world of today and in the process tell us who we were. Recorder: The Marion Stokes Project is directed by American filmmaker Matt Wolf, director of the docs Wild Combination: A Portrait of Arthur Russell and Teenage previously. This premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival earlier this year, and also played at Hot Docs, AFI Docs, and the Melbourne & London Film Festivals. Kino Lorber will debut Recorder in select US theaters starting November 15th this fall. Curious?