Official Trailer for Acclaimed Mansion Horror 'Girl on the Third Floor'

"This house has a history of bringing out the worst in people." Dark Sky Films has released an official trailer for an indie horror thriller titled Girl on the Third Floor, the feature directorial debut of veteran indie producer Travis Stevens (of Snowfort Pictures). This received some rave reviews from SXSW where it premiered earlier this year, and will likely be a sleeper hit once it opens in theaters this fall. Professional wrestler / superstar grammar slammer "CM Punk" stars as Don Koch, a man tries to renovate a rundown Victorian mansion, only to learn that the house has other plans. Also starring Trieste Kelly Dunn, Sarah Brooks, Elissa Dowling, Karen Woditsch, Travis Delgado, and Marshall Bean. This seriously looks like one of the most creative, clever, twisted, scary ass modern twists on a "haunted house" film. Holy crap.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Travis Stevens' Girl on the Third Floor, direct from YouTube:

Don Koch (Phil "CM Punk" Brooks) tries to renovate a rundown mansion with a sordid history for his growing family, only to learn that the house has other plans. Girl on the Third Floor is both written and directed by veteran American indie producer / filmmaker Travis Stevens, founder and CEO of Snowfort Pictures. This is his feature directorial debut after producing numerous other features including A Horrible Way to Die, Cheap Thrills, and Mohawk. Based on a story by Paul Johnstone and Ben Parker. This first premiered at the SXSW Film Festival earlier this year, and will also play at the Fantasy Filmfest in Germany. Dark Sky will release Girl on the Third Floor in select theaters + on VOD starting on October 25th this fall.