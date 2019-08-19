Official Trailer for 'Friedkin Uncut' Documentary About the Filmmaker

"The whole story of Hollywood can be expressed in one sentence." Ambi Dist. has released an official trailer for the filmmaking documentary titled Friedkin Uncut, about William Friedkin (director of The French Connection, The Exorcist, Sorcerer). This initially premiered at the Venice Film Festival last year, and it's opening in US theaters this month for curious cinephiles. Venezia explains: "The title of the documentary reflects at one and the same time Friedkin’s candor and eccentricity, elements that have contributed over time to the shaping of his exceptional skills as a storyteller." It's more than just a simple tribute or look at his career, many other talented artists "join Friedkin to reflect on the significance of being artists and on the beauty of bringing yourself into question in the name of an artistic calling experienced in the authentic dimension of a work." The film has appearances by Francis Ford Coppola, Quentin Tarantino, Willem Dafoe, Wes Anderson, Matthew McConaughey, Ellen Burstyn, Michael Shannon, and Juno Temple. Watch below.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Francesco Zippel's doc Friedkin Uncut, direct from Vimeo:

Friedkin Uncut offers an introspective glimpse of the life and artistic career of William Friedkin, the extraordinary and unconventional director of cult movies such as The French Connection, The Exorcist, Sorcerer, Cruising and To Live and Die in L.A. For the first time, William Friedkin has decided to lay himself bare and guide viewers on a fascinating exploration of the themes and stories that have had the greatest influence on his life & his work. Friedkin Uncut is directed by Italian actor / filmmaker Francesco Zippel, making his feature directorial debut with the film. This first premiered at the Venice Film Festival last year, and also played at the Chicago and DocLisboa Film Festivals. Ambi will release Zippel's Friedkin Uncut doc film in select US theaters starting August 23rd, 2019 coming up this month. Who's interested?