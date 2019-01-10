Official Trailer for 'Fyre: The Greatest Party That Never Happened' Doc

"Closer to.. Lord of the Flies than Coachella." Netflix has unveiled an official full-length trailer for the new documentary Fyre: The Greatest Party That Never Happened, a film about the infamous, disastrous music festival known as the "Fyre Festival". This documentary is the latest from filmmaker Chris Smith, who previously made the fantastic Jim & Andy: The Great Beyond also for Netflix. So the story goes that in 2017, Fyre Media found Billy McFarland and rapper Ja Rule tried to put together an exclusive music festival on the Bahamian island of Great Exuma set to take place over two weekends. But it was soon discovered that the whole thing was a scam, and McFarland was then arrested and found guilty of defrauding investors and defrauding ticket buyers. This is the story of what really happened. Yeah, I'm definitely curious, even though I think the whole thing was stupid to begin with. I just want to see them give us all the real dirt in this doc.

Official trailer for Chris Smith's doc Fyre: The Greatest Party That Never Happened, from YouTube:

An exclusive behind the scenes look at the infamous unraveling of the Fyre music festival. Created by Billy McFarland and rapper Ja Rule, Fyre was promoted as a luxury music festival on a private island in the Bahamas featuring bikini-clad supermodels, A-List musical performances and posh amenities. Guests arrived to discover the reality was far from the promises. Fyre: The Greatest Party That Never Happened is directed by American filmmaker Chris Smith, director of the films Collapse, The Pool, The Yes Men, Home Movie, and American Movie previously, as well as the Netflix doc Jim & Andy: The Great Beyond. It's produced by Library Films, Jerry Media, Matte Projects and VICE Studios. Netflix will release Fyre: The Greatest Party That Never Happened streaming exclusively starting January 18th this month. Curious?