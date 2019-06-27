Official Trailer for Gas Station Thriller 'Burn' Starring Josh Hutcherson

"Let's get out of here while we still can – together." Momentum Pictures has unveiled an official trailer for a contained thriller tilted just Burn, set entirely at a gas station one night. It's the feature directorial debut of USC graduate Mike Gan, telling the story of a misguided crook who tries to rob the gas station. But he gets more than he bargained for when the employee fights back, scolding him with a pot of hot coffee then tying him up to a chair. The two gas station workers then try to connect with the robber before the cops arrive. And then what? Starring Josh Hutcherson as Billy, with Suki Waterhouse, Tilda Cobham-Hervey, Harry Shum Jr., Shiloh Fernandez, Wayne Pyle, John D. Hickman, Rob Figueroa, and James Devoti. This seems like a concept for Gan to showcase his talent, and it looks like it has some clever twists.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Mike Gan's Burn, direct from Momentum's YouTube:

Burn is a contained thriller following a lonely female gas station attendant who must face a desperate man who tries to rob the store. When the heist goes wrong, she takes the opportunity to make a connection with the man. Burn is both written and directed by Chinese-American filmmaker Mike Gan, making his feature directorial debut after a few short films previously. Gan graduated from the USC School of Cinematic Arts. Produced by Jordan Beckerman, Sukee Chew, Ash Christian, Jordan Yale Levine, Russ Posternak, and Michael J. Rothstein. This hasn't premiered at any film festivals or elsewhere as far as we know. Momentum Pictures will release Gan's Burn in select US theaters + on VOD starting August 23rd later in the summer.