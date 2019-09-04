New Trailer for Gaspar Noé's Reversed / 'Straight Cut' of 'Irréversible'

"Why do people only remember their past? Why does no one listen to premonitory dreams? Why does the perception of time only travel in one direction? Why is free will an illusion? Why is man only an animal?" Gaspar Noé is back! With a new cut of one of his older films… Who knows why Noé thought now was the right time to bring back Irréversible, but he's premiering a brand new "straight cut" version of the film at the Venice Film Festival this week. Irréversible first shocked audiences in 2002 at the Cannes Film Festival, launching Noé's career in a major way. Starring Monica Bellucci and Vincent Cassel, the provocative film is presented in reverse-chronological order showing what happened over the course of one traumatic night in Paris as a woman is brutally raped and beaten by a stranger in an underpass. This new version flips things back to normal, showing it in the "correct" chronological order. Because, Noe says, "time reveals all."

Here's the official 2019 trailer for Gaspar Noé's Irréversible – Straight Cut, from YouTube (via TFS):

And here's the original 2002 trailer for Noé's Irréversible to go back in time to see how it first debuted:

Gaspar Noe's introduction to this new version (via Venezia): "Why this film? Because the original was told backwards and many viewers, swamped by the anticlockwise structure of the editing, didn’t understand certain aspects of the story. Presented clockwise, everything is clear and also darker. No dialogues have been cut, nor have any events in the story. Which is why this version is called Straight Cut. Until now, Irréversible was a deliberate puzzle. Now it’s a diptych, like an old record whose B side is the less conceptual mix of the track on side A, but this time with voices that are more audible, rendering the meanings of the words more fatalistic. You will see. Time reveals all things." Irréversible was originally released in 2002 after premiering at the Cannes Film Festival. This 2019 "Straight Cut" version is premiering at the Venice Film Festival this year. No word yet on any other releases - stay tuned for updates. Does anyone actually want to watch this?