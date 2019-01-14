Official Trailer for 'Gaza' Documentary Premiering at Sundance 2019

"We want to live." The first official festival trailer has debuted for a documentary titled Gaza, premiering at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival in a few weeks. This film is listed as an Ireland/Canada production, though it's actually about modern day Palestine and the Gaza strip in the Middle East. "This elegantly shot and masterfully crafted portrait of Palestinian life offers a rare chance to be immersed in the heart of Gaza, as we glimpse behind the walls of this misunderstood land to get to know real people who inhabit it." It's a film that takes us into the lives of regular people from there, showing us they're just like anyone else, and not the dangerous enemies the media makes them out to be (at least in western countries). The doc film reveals "a world rich with eloquent and resilient characters, offering us a cinematic and enriching portrait of a people attempting to lead meaningful lives." It's certainly worth a look, some very impressive footage in this trailer.

Here's the festival trailer for Garry Keane & Andrew McConnell's documentary Gaza, direct from YouTube:

Gaza brings us into a unique place beyond the reach of television news reports to reveal a world rich with eloquent and resilient characters, offering us a cinematic and enriching portrait of a people attempting to lead meaningful lives against the rubble of perennial conflict. Gaza is co-directed by filmmakers Garry Keane & Andrew McConnell, both making their feature debut after working on other various mediums previously (including TV documentaries). This will be premiering at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival later this month in the World Documentary Competition section. For more updates, follow the YouTube channel. No official release date is set yet, as the film is still seeking US distribution. Stay tuned for more. Interested?