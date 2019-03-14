Official Trailer for Gnarly Medieval Fantasy Action 'The Head Hunter'

"A gut punch of tension, horror, and dread." Vertical Entertainment has unleashed an official trailer for a film titled The Head Hunter, a medieval fantasy-action-horror thriller from director Jordan Downey. This played at the Sitges Film Festival last year under the title The Head, but I don't recall hearing much about it (good or bad). The Head Hunter is a gnarly Viking film which literally refers to a warrior who collects heads. But his collection is missing only one - the monster that killed his daughter years ago. Driven by a thirst for revenge, he travels wild expanses on horseback, using sorcery to aid in his quest. This is more fantasy than you're probably expecting, but still looks gritty and grounded. Described as a "heartbreaking fairytale with a black soul", starring Christopher Rygh and Cora Kaufman. This actually is worth a watch - check it out.

Here's the official trailer (+ two posters) for Jordan Downey's The Head Hunter, direct from YouTube:

On the outskirts of a kingdom, a quiet but fierce medieval warrior protects the realm from monsters and the occult. His gruesome collection of heads is missing only one - the monster that killed his daughter years ago. Driven by a thirst for revenge, he travels wild expanses on horseback, using sorcery to aid in his quest. When his second chance arrives, it’s in a way far more horrifying than he ever imagined. A heartbreaking fairytale with a black soul, the film is constructed with very few elements, minimalistic and epic at the same time, where fantasy and horror find their more physical and gory incarnations. The Head Hunter is directed by American filmmaker Jordan Downey, of the films ThanksKilling and ThanksKilling 3 previously, as well as a few horror shorts. The screenplay is written by Kevin Stewart and Jordan Downey. This premiered at the Sitges Film Festival last year, and played at Fantasporto in Portugal this year. Vertical Ent. will release Downey's The Head Hunter in select US theaters + on VOD starting April 5th next month.