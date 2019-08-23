Official Trailer for 'Great Alaskan Race' About the Original Serum Run

"You are choosing to transport this serum with a stone age solution!" "Have a little faith, will you?" P12 Films has debuted the first official trailer for a family adventure movie titled The Great Alaskan Race, made by writer / director Brian Presley. The movie is a recreation and retelling of the true story of the great serum run of Alaska in 1925. This original "race" across Alaska later became the iconic Iditarod trail sled dog race, still held every year. The legendary serum run originally occurred in the winter of 1924 to 1925 - Leonhard Seppala and his team of sled dogs traveled over 700 treacherous miles to save the small town of Nome from a deadly diphtheria outbreak. The Great Alaskan Race stars Brian Presley, Brad Leland, Treat Williams, Henry Thomas, Brea Bree, and Bruce Davison. Along with a bunch of cuddly dogs. The dialogue in this trailer is atrocious, but at least the dogs look like they're having fun. Check it out below.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Brian Presley's The Great Alaskan Race, from YouTube:

After overcoming personal tragedy, widowed father and champion musher Leonhard ‘Sepp’ Seppala steps in the midst of a diphtheria outbreak in his small dock town of Nome, Alaska to safely deliver the anti-toxin to the hospital. With his own child’s life on the line, Sepp battles the impossible, accompanied by his trusty pack of sled dogs. When a severe winter storm has made it impossible journey for planes, trains, or any form of transportation, Sepp and his dogs are able to get the anti-toxin to the children in need, just in the nick of time. The Great Alaskan Race is both written and directed by American actor / filmmaker Brian Presley, making his feature directorial debut after producing a few movies previously. This is produced by Brian Presley, Will Wallace, and Mark David. P12 will release Presley's The Great Alaskan Race in theaters starting on October 25th, 2019 this fall. For more info, visit P12's website. Who's ready for an adventure?