Official Trailer for HBO's 'Mel Brooks: Unwrapped' Documentary Film

"One thing I don't like: is any kind of glitter." HBO has debuted a trailer for a documentary film titled Mel Brooks: Unwrapped, which is debuting streaming starting in December. This biopic doc is a look back at comedy icon Mel Brooks' legendary comedy career in film and television, a feature extension of a segment that British filmmaker Alan Yentob originally produced for the BBC. With Brooks bringing back the classic musical "Young Frankenstein" to the London stage again, Yentob went to talk to Brooks. He originally met Brooks 35 years before, also interviewing him for another segment titled "I Thought I Was Taller" and now they catch up again. We all know Mel Brooks is a certified genius, so spending any time with him and also hearing his stories (and his endless jokes) is always good for the soul. Looking forward to this watching this.

Here's the first official trailer for Alan Yentob's doc Mel Brooks: Unwrapped, from HBO's YouTube:

A look back at comedy icon Mel Brooks' legendary career in both film and television. At the age of 91, Mel Brooks is unstoppable, with his musical Young Frankenstein opening to great critical acclaim in London in late 2017. Alan Yentob visits Mel at home in Hollywood, at work and at play. Mel Brooks: Unwrapped is directed by British doc producer / filmmaker Alan Yentob, of lots of TV work previously including "Yusuf Islam: A Few Good Songs", work at BBC, episodes of the "Review" series and the "Imagine" series. Executive produced by Tanya Hudson, produced by Alan Yentob. Based on Yentob's own Mel Brooks segment for the "Imagine" series on BBC. This hasn't premiered at any festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. HBO will release Mel Brooks: Unwrapped streaming exclusively starting December 13th this fall. Who's interested?