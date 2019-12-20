Official Trailer for Hoax-Busting Horror Film 'Get Gone' with Lin Shaye

"If you create a beast, you best learn how to ride it." 1091 Media has debuted an official trailer for a horror thriller titled Get Gone, which premiered at the Action On Film Festival earlier this year. The film's selling point is this creepy mask, which seems to be a part of the killers' costume. A hoax-busting group goes on a team-building retreat to Whiskey Flats, Oregon, and runs into trouble as they cross paths with an invasive drilling company that is warring with a very private family. Their retreat takes a turn after the group runs into trouble with them. The film stars horror film legend Lin Shaye, plus Weston Cage Coppola (Nicolas Cage's son), Robert Miano, Bradley Stryker, and Silvia Spross. Looks super bizarre and extra strange.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Michael Thomas Daniel's Get Gone, direct from 1091's YouTube:

When a hoax-busting group of millennials go on a team-building retreat to Whisky Flats, Oregon, they run into trouble as they cross paths with an invasive Drilling company that is warring with a very private family that has illegally lived on the property for over 30 years. When the drillers attack the family and the hoax-busters get caught in the middle, things quickly go awry. Get Gone is both written and directed by American actor / filmmaker Michael Thomas Daniel, director of a few other documentaries previously now making his first narrative feature film. Produced by Michael Thomas Daniel, Mark David, and DJ Dodd. This first premiered at the Action On Film International Film Festival earlier this year. 1091 will release Get Gone in select theaters on January 24th, 2020 then on VOD starting January 28th. Anyone interested?