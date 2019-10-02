Official Trailer for Holiday Gathering Film 'Feast of the Seven Fishes'

"I turn my back for one minute, and you guys screw up Christmas!" Shout Studios has debuted a trailer for a "deliciously warm and inviting, feel-good family gathering" film titled Feast of the Seven Fishes, from writer / director Robert Tinnell. A slice of life story that follows a large Italian family on Christmas Eve as they prepare for the traditional "Feast of the Seven Fishes" (also an Italian cookbook), reminisce about the past, and seek love in the future. Set in 1983, just days before Christmas, the Oliverio family readies their Feast of the Seven Fishes, an Italian tradition stretching back to the old country of Calabria. The full cast includes Skyler Gisondo, Madison Iseman, Josh Helman, Addison Timlin, Ray Abruzzo, Lynn Cohen, with Joe Pantoliano and Paul Ben-Victor. This seems like such an oddly quaint film for these days - nothing crazy happens, just a family getting together for the holidays with a big feast. Sure, why not?

Just days before Christmas, 1983, the Oliverio family readies their Feast of the Seven Fishes, an Italian tradition stretching back to the old country. Amidst the festivities, Tony Oliverio, a young man with big dreams and an even bigger heart, is yearning to find love. When he meets the gorgeous Ivy Leaguer Beth, romance blossoms, and it looks like Tony’s holiday might make a turn for the better! But their budding romance faces some serious obstacles, including his Great Grandma Nonnie, who thinks Beth isn’t good enough for him, Tony’s determined & dramatic ex-girlfriend, and Beth's ex-suitor, who's out to steal back her heart! Feast of the Seven Fishes is written & directed by American filmmaker Robert Tinnell, director of the films Kids of the Round Table, Frankenstein and Me, Airspeed, Believe, plus anthology segments in Requiem for the Damned and Grindsploitation previously. This hasn't premiered at any festivals, as far as we know. Shout will release Feast of the Seven Fishes in select theaters + on VOD starting November 15th.