Official Trailer for Horror Thriller 'The Changeover' from New Zealand

"This kind of power has to be invited…" Vertical Entertainment has debuted a new official US trailer for an indie horror thriller from New Zealand titled The Changeover, which is finally getting a release in the US almost two years after it first opened in NZ. Based on the novel by Margeret Mahy, the film is about a teen living with her mother and brother in a poor suburb on the edge of a partially demolished Christchurch. Laura is drawn into a supernatural battle with an ancient spirit who attacks Jacko, her brother, and slowly drains the life out of him as the spirit becomes ever younger. Laura discovers her true identity and the ability within her, and must harness it to save her brother's life. So it's kind of a superhero story mashed up with some horror. Starring Erana James, Timothy Spall, Melanie Lynskey, Lucy Lawless, Nicholas Galitzine, Kate Harcourt, Benji Purchase, Thomasin McKenzie, & Claire Van Beek. Worth a look.

Official trailer (+ poster) for Miranda Harcourt & Stuart McKenzie's The Changeover, from YouTube:

Sixteen year-old Laura Chant lives with her mother and four-year-old brother Jacko in a poor new suburb on the edge of a partially demolished Christchurch, New Zealand. Laura is drawn into a supernatural battle with an ancient spirit who attacks Jacko and slowly drains the life out of him as the spirit becomes ever younger. Laura discovers her true identity and the supernatural ability within her, and must harness it to save her brother's life. The Changeover is directed by filmmakers Miranda Harcourt (her feature directorial debut) and Stuart McKenzie (of For Good previously). The screenplay is written by Stuart McKenzie; based on the Carnegie Medal winning novel by Margeret Mahy. The film opened in New Zealand in late 2017, and played at the Sydney Film Festival last year. Vertical Entertainment will release Harcourt & McKenzie's The Changeover in select US theaters + on VOD this spring. Stay tuned. Who's interested in it?